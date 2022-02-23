Tonga reports 55 new COVID-19 cases

SUVA – Tonga reported 55 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases in the South Pacific island nation to 133.

According to Tonga’s news website Matangi Tonga Online, Tonga’s Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni said that from Feb. 1 to date there had been a total of 287 positive cases in Tonga, but now Tonga has 133 active cases.

He also confirmed one death, saying that one person who tested positive for COVID-19 had died due to an underlying condition from another illness.

He added that this was not a COVID-19 death.

Currently, a total of 20,562 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Tonga. Of these, 5,755 were PCR tests and 14,807 rapid tests.

Meanwhile, Tonga’s Minister of Health Saia Piukala said the specimen taken from the positive cases in the managed isolation and quarantine units came back as the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Tonga has a population of more than 100,000. Ninety-one percent of eligible people in Tonga have so far been fully vaccinated while 99 percent have received their first vaccine dose. And 26 percent have received booster shots.