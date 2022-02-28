Adsence Ads 300X250
28th Feb, 2022. 07:14 pm
Vietnam reports 94,385 new COVID-19 cases, total tally tops 3.4 mln

Vietnam reports 94,385 new COVID-19 cases, total tally tops 3.4 mln

HANOI, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) — Vietnam logged a new daily record of 94,385 COVID-19 infections on Monday, taking the total to over 3.4 million cases, according to its Ministry of Health.

The new infections, up 7,395 cases from Sunday, logged in 61 localities nationwide, included 94,376 domestically transmitted and nine imported.

Vietnamese capital Hanoi remained the epidemic hotspot with 12,850 cases on Monday, also its highest ever daily number, followed by northern Quang Ninh province with 9,105 cases, and central Nghe An province with 3,958 cases.

On the same day, health authorities documented 28,095 COVID-19 cases detected earlier in northern Quang Ninh province.

The infections brought the total tally to 3,443,485 with 40,252 deaths. Nationwide, 2,438,951 COVID-19 patients, or 71 percent of the infections, have so far recovered.

More than 193.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including 176.9 million shots for people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication and infectivity. As of Monday, it has registered over 3.4 million locally transmitted cases since the start of the current wave in April 2021, said the health ministry.

