Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

15th Feb, 2022. 12:56 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Xinjiang cleared of all COVID-19 cases

Xinhua Xinhua

15th Feb, 2022. 12:56 pm
xinjiang

Image: Xinhua

URUMQI – Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has been cleared of all COVID-19 confirmed and asymptomatic cases as of Tuesday, local authorities said.

The last confirmed case in the recent outbreak was discharged from the hospital and the last two asymptomatic carriers were released from medical observation on Monday, according to the regional health commission.

Read more: Hong Kong leader rules out China-style lockdown as virus spreads

Since the latest resurgence that started on Jan. 23, the region has registered a total of 15 confirmed cases and 32 asymptomatic carriers.

 

Read More

46 mins ago
Chinese mainland reports 40 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 40 locally transmitted COVID-19...
56 mins ago
S.Korea reports record high of 57,177 daily COVID-19 cases

SEOUL - South Korea's daily number of COVID-19 cases hit a record...
1 hour ago
India logs 27,409 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 42,692,943

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,692,943 on Tuesday, as...
1 hour ago
Pakistan adds 2,597 new COVID-19 cases, 27 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has recorded 2,597 new COVID-19 cases over the past...
2 hours ago
Portugal reports 8,463 new COVID-19 cases

LISBON - Portugal registered 8,463 new COVID-19 cases and 35 more deaths...
2 hours ago
Brazil sees 58,540 new COVID-19 cases

SAO PAULO - Brazil reported 58,540 new COVID-19 cases and 473 more...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

qasim akram
9 mins ago
Twitter all praise for Karachi Kings’ Qasim Akram over his brilliant inning

Islamabad United defeated Karachi Kings in a nail-biting encounter of the Pakistan...
Shehbaz imran
12 mins ago
‘PM Imran not upset with my political meetings but with destruction of country’

President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif claimed on Tuesday that Prime...
north macedonia
19 mins ago
Random COVID-19 testing kicks off in North Macedonia

SKOPJE - Random COVID-19 testing kicked off across North Macedonia on Monday,...
PM Imran’s upcoming visit to Russia will give impetus to bilateral ties: FM Qureshi
25 mins ago
PM Imran’s upcoming visit to Russia will give impetus to bilateral ties: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the upcoming...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600