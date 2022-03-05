Africa’s COVID-19 cases surpass 11.21 mln: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 11,215,826 as of Friday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 249,452, said the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union.

A total of 10,457,605 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,679,539 cases, followed by northern African countries Morocco and Tunisia with 1,161,392 and 1,001,754 cases respectively.

