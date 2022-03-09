Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Xinhua Xinhua

09th Mar, 2022. 11:58 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Aussie states continue to battle COVID-19 amid catastrophic floods

Xinhua Xinhua

09th Mar, 2022. 11:58 am
aussie
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

SYDNEY – Despite taking a backseat due to widespread flooding and record rains across Australia’s east, states have continued to battle against the spread of COVID-19.

In the 24 hours to 4:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday, the Australian state of New South Wales recorded 13,179 new cases and nine deaths. Cases in the state have seen an uptick over the last week, with daily cases remaining below 10,000 in late February and into some of early March.

NSW Health reports there are 1,038 people in hospital with the virus, including 39 in intensive care and 16 are ventilated. Over the last week, hospitalization numbers have remained steady at around 1,000 in the state.

NSW Health announced on Tuesday that many of the state’s testing facilities had been closed due to flooding, as they urged residents to check the status of a clinic before traveling.

Meanwhile, the Australian state of Queensland, the worst hit by floods and torrential weather, has also recorded 4,801 new locally acquired cases and 13 deaths in the 24 hours to 7:00 p.m. local time Tuesday.

Read more: Aussie researcher warns of deadly risk of novel flu viruses

The Australian state of Victoria reported 7,081 new cases and 9 deaths in the 24 hours to midnight. However, the number of patients requiring hospitalization has steadily declined from 262 to 196 over the past week.

According to the Australian Department of Health, Australia on Tuesday breached 3 million total COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and has seen a total of 5,464 deaths from the virus.

 

Read More

44 mins ago
Mandatory Hong Kong Covid testing 'not a priority': city leader

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's leader said Wednesday that mandatory Covid testing was...
20 hours ago
India logs 3,993 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 42,971,308

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,971,308 on Tuesday, as...
20 hours ago
Vanuatu witnesses increase in COVID-19 community cases

SUVA - The number of COVID-19 community active cases on Efate, part...
20 hours ago
Washington sends 840,000 Covid-19 vaccines to Uganda

WASHINGTON: The United States is shipping 840,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson's...
22 hours ago
Malaysia reports 26,856 new COVID-19 infections, 77 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia reported 26,856 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight...
23 hours ago
Australian scientists develop single DNA test for 50 genetic diseases

SYDNEY - A team of Australian and international scientists created a new...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Shahid Kapoor & Mira
5 mins ago
Shahid Kapoor & Mira on cloud 9 as their little Misha starts going to school

Bollywood's power couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput never fail to share...
mainland chinese
16 mins ago
Chinese mainland reports 233 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 233 locally transmitted COVID-19...
22 mins ago
PM Imran Khan due in Karachi today to meet MQM-P leadership

Amid the rising political heat and the no-trust move by the opposition...
malaysia
29 mins ago
Malaysia reports 31,490 new COVID-19 infections, 79 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia reported 31,490 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight...
Adsence Ad 300X600