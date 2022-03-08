Adsence Ads 300X250
08th Mar, 2022. 11:08 am
Chile registers 13,820 new daily COVID-19 cases

08th Mar, 2022. 11:08 am
chile
SANTIAGO – Chile registered 13,820 COVID-19 infections and 149 deaths from the disease in the last day, bringing the total to 3,202,562 cases and 43,226 deaths, the Health Ministry said Monday.

In its daily report, the ministry also said there were 89,973 active cases in the South American country.

The 24-hour COVID-19 positivity rate in the past day was 17.79 percent nationwide and 12.68 percent in the Santiago Metropolitan Region.

COVID-19 cases in the country have declined by 31 percent in two weeks, with all 16 of the country’s regions seeing a drop in infections.

Read more: Chile reports 23,132 COVID-19 cases, 126 deaths in one day

Meanwhile, the central region of Maule recorded the highest incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Nuble, Biobio and Los Rios.

Chile was hit with a wave of infections from the Omicron variant of the virus, which has diminished in recent weeks just in time for the start of in-person classes this month.

 

