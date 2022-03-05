Chile reports 23,132 COVID-19 cases, 126 deaths in one day

SANTIAGO – Chile reported 23,132 COVID-19 infections and 126 deaths related to the disease in the past 24 hours, bringing the accumulated total to 3,147,434 cases and 42,809 deaths, the Ministry of Health said Friday.

In its daily report, the ministry also said there were 90,479 active cases currently in the South American country.

The 24-hour COVID-19 positivity rate in the past day was 21.88 percent nationwide and 16.26 percent in the Santiago Metropolitan Region.

Infections have fallen by 21 percent in one week, following a surge caused by the Omicron variant of the virus, which affected the southern hemisphere at the peak of summer.

In addition, authorities said the country’s 16 regions have seen a decline in the number of infections in seven days.

Among the regions, Los Rios continued to have the highest incidence rate of COVID-19 per 100,000 inhabitants.