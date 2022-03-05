Chinese mainland reports 102 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING – The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 102 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

Of the new local infections, 46 were reported in Guangdong, 19 in Jilin, eight in Inner Mongolia, six in Hebei, five in Shandong, three each in Tianjin, Shanghai and Guangxi, two each in Hainan and Yunnan, and one each in Shanxi, Heilongjiang, Hubei, Hunan and Sichuan, the commission said in its daily report.

A total of 179 imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday, said the commission.

