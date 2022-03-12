Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Xinhua Xinhua

12th Mar, 2022. 11:44 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Chinese mainland reports 476 new local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua Xinhua

12th Mar, 2022. 11:44 am
mainland chinese
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

BEIJING – The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 476 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

Of the new local infections, 159 were reported in Shandong, 134 in Jilin, 35 in Tianjin, 33 in Guangdong, 30 in Shaanxi, 23 in Zhejiang, 22 in Hebei, and 20 in Jiangsu. The rest of the cases were reported in seven other provincial-level regions, the commission said in its daily report.

Read more: Chinese mainland reports 402 new local COVID-19 cases

A total of 112 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Friday, said the commission.

Five new suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai, said the commission. No deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.

 

Read More

50 mins ago
Pakistan reports 571 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Friday reported 571 new COVID-19 cases and six...
2 days ago
Actor Stanley Tucci opens up on his struggle with Cancer

Following his victorious battle with cancer, actor Stanley Tucci considers himself extremely...
2 days ago
Slovakia rolls out Novavax in bid to sway vaccine-shy

BRATISLAVA: Slovakia on Thursday began using a new Covid vaccine made by the US...
2 days ago
Skin cancer cases on rise in Australia

SYDNEY - More than two out of three Australians will need skin...
2 days ago
Ukraine, Russia make 'no progress' on ceasefire at Turkey talks

ANTALYA, Turkey - Ukraine and Russia made no pogress towards agreeing a ceasefire after...
2 days ago
29 people die of leptospirosis in Fiji

SUVA - Fiji has recorded 991 cases of leptospirosis with 29 deaths...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

ireland
10 mins ago
COVID-19 cases surge after Ireland lifts mask mandate

DUBLIN - The daily number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ireland has...
italy
19 mins ago
Italy’s COVID-19 case count rises again

ROME - Reversing a trend of several weeks of improvement, Italy's COVID-19...
pfizer-biontech
34 mins ago
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine risk of Omicron infection among children: CDC

WASHINGTON - Two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine greatly reduced the risk...
42 mins ago
Aamir Liaquat fears many PTI members will be in parliament on no-trust motion day

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) member of National Assembly Aamir Liaquat...
Adsence Ad 300X600