Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Xinhua Xinhua

12th Mar, 2022. 11:34 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

COVID-19 cases surge after Ireland lifts mask mandate

Xinhua Xinhua

12th Mar, 2022. 11:34 am
ireland
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

DUBLIN – The daily number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ireland has more than tripled in less than two weeks after the country lifted the mask mandate, according to the figures released by the Irish Department of Health on Friday.

Ireland reported 9,186 PCR-confirmed cases on Friday, an increase of more than 300 percent from the 2,277 cases recorded on Feb. 28, the day when the country scrapped most of its remaining COVID-19 restrictions, including the mandate for mask wearing in public indoor settings and on public transport.

According to the department, 907 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated in hospitals across the country, up nearly 49 percent compared with the figure recorded at the end of last month.

Read more: Ireland to remove mask wearing rules among other COVID-19 restrictions

Despite the surge in the daily numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in intensive cares units (ICUs) in Ireland declined for the third day in a row — down to 37 from 51 on Tuesday.

There were 47 COVID-19 patients being treated in ICUs in Ireland on the day when the mask mandate was lifted.

 

Read More

2 days ago
Actor Stanley Tucci opens up on his struggle with Cancer

Following his victorious battle with cancer, actor Stanley Tucci considers himself extremely...
2 days ago
Slovakia rolls out Novavax in bid to sway vaccine-shy

BRATISLAVA: Slovakia on Thursday began using a new Covid vaccine made by the US...
2 days ago
Skin cancer cases on rise in Australia

SYDNEY - More than two out of three Australians will need skin...
2 days ago
Ukraine, Russia make 'no progress' on ceasefire at Turkey talks

ANTALYA, Turkey - Ukraine and Russia made no pogress towards agreeing a ceasefire after...
2 days ago
29 people die of leptospirosis in Fiji

SUVA - Fiji has recorded 991 cases of leptospirosis with 29 deaths...
2 days ago
Samoa reports four new COVID-19 cases

SUVA - Samoa reported on Thursday four new COVID-19 positive cases in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

italy
9 mins ago
Italy’s COVID-19 case count rises again

ROME - Reversing a trend of several weeks of improvement, Italy's COVID-19...
pfizer-biontech
24 mins ago
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine risk of Omicron infection among children: CDC

WASHINGTON - Two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine greatly reduced the risk...
32 mins ago
Aamir Liaquat fears many PTI members will be in parliament on no-trust motion day

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) member of National Assembly Aamir Liaquat...
pakistan
40 mins ago
Pakistan reports 571 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Friday reported 571 new COVID-19 cases and six...
Adsence Ad 300X600