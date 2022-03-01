Adsence Ads 300X250
01st Mar, 2022. 11:27 am
Cuba records 5th consecutive day without COVID-19 deaths

cuba
HAVANA – Cuba saw no COVID-19 deaths for the fifth day in a row, with 475 new infections reported in the past 24 hours, said the health ministry Monday.

The ministry also said that the country’s total caseload now stands at 1,069,862 and the national death toll from COVID-19 keeps at 8,494.

There are currently 2,669 active cases nationwide, 32 of them being in intensive care units, according to official statistics.

A total of 9.8 million of Cuba’s 11.2 million residents have been fully vaccinated against the disease so far, while 5.9 million have received a booster dose.

Read more: Cuba sees lowest number of daily COVID-19 cases in 2022

Cuba’s vaccination program is carried out with homemade Abdala, Soberana-02 and Soberana Plus vaccines.

 

