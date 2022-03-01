Cuba records 5th consecutive day without COVID-19 deaths

HAVANA – Cuba saw no COVID-19 deaths for the fifth day in a row, with 475 new infections reported in the past 24 hours, said the health ministry Monday.

The ministry also said that the country’s total caseload now stands at 1,069,862 and the national death toll from COVID-19 keeps at 8,494.

There are currently 2,669 active cases nationwide, 32 of them being in intensive care units, according to official statistics.

A total of 9.8 million of Cuba’s 11.2 million residents have been fully vaccinated against the disease so far, while 5.9 million have received a booster dose.

