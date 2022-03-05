Cuba registers no COVID-19 deaths in past day

HAVANA – Cuba registered no deaths related to COVID-19 in the past day, keeping the national death toll at 8,498, the Ministry of Public Health said Friday.

According to its daily report, there were 638 COVID-19 infections recorded in the same day, for a total of 1,071,964 cases.

In addition, there were 2,331 active cases reported in the Caribbean nation, a figure that has been declining in recent weeks.

Read more: Cuba records 5th consecutive day without COVID-19 deaths

More than 9.8 million of Cuba’s 11.2 million residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 5.9 million have received a booster dose.

The country’s immunization program is being carried out with the Cuban-made Abdala, Soberana-02 and Soberana Plus vaccines.