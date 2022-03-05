Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Xinhua Xinhua

05th Mar, 2022. 12:58 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Cuba registers no COVID-19 deaths in past day

Xinhua Xinhua

05th Mar, 2022. 12:58 pm
cuba
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

HAVANA – Cuba registered no deaths related to COVID-19 in the past day, keeping the national death toll at 8,498, the Ministry of Public Health said Friday.

According to its daily report, there were 638 COVID-19 infections recorded in the same day, for a total of 1,071,964 cases.

In addition, there were 2,331 active cases reported in the Caribbean nation, a figure that has been declining in recent weeks.

Read more: Cuba records 5th consecutive day without COVID-19 deaths

More than 9.8 million of Cuba’s 11.2 million residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 5.9 million have received a booster dose.

The country’s immunization program is being carried out with the Cuban-made Abdala, Soberana-02 and Soberana Plus vaccines.

 

Read More

35 mins ago
Chinese mainland reports 102 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 102 locally transmitted COVID-19...
45 mins ago
India's COVID-19 tally rises to 42,957,477 with 5,921 new cases

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,957,477 on Saturday with...
2 days ago
Over 1 billion young people at risk of hearing loss due to loud music: WHO

UNITED NATIONS: The World Health Organisation (WHO), a Geneva-based UN agency, says...
2 days ago
Fiji confirms 138 COVID-19 related deaths in third wave

SUVA - Fiji has confirmed a total of 138 COVID-19 related deaths...
2 days ago
High blood pressure in adults likely to get determined before birth: Aussie research

SYDNEY - A research by the University of Western Australia (WA) revealed...
2 days ago
Philippines logs 989 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 3,664,905

MANILA - The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 989 new COVID-19...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

6 seconds ago
SBP hosts discussion on ‘The Promise of Digital Banks’ for domestic and international stakeholders

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has hosted an interactive discussion on...
chile
19 mins ago
Chile reports 23,132 COVID-19 cases, 126 deaths in one day

SANTIAGO - Chile reported 23,132 COVID-19 infections and 126 deaths related to...
new zealand
23 mins ago
New Zealand reports 18,833 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand reported 18,833 new community cases of COVID-19 on...
malaysia
29 mins ago
Malaysia sees fresh high of 33,209 daily COVID-19 cases, 78 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia reported 33,209 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight...
Adsence Ad 300X600