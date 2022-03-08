Cuba reports 548 more daily COVID-19 cases

HAVANA – Cuba reported 548 COVID-19 infections and one death in the last day, for a total of 1,073,504 cases and 8,501 deaths, the Ministry of Public Health said Monday.

It also said there were 2,514 active cases in the Caribbean nation, a figure that has stabilized in recent weeks.

The province of Holguin had the highest number of infections in the last 24 hours with 125, followed by Sancti Spiritus with 97, and Matanzas with 48.

More than 9.8 million of Cuba’s 11.2 million residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while over 6 million have received a booster dose.

The country’s immunization program is being carried out with the Cuban-made Abdala, Soberana-02 and Soberana Plus vaccines.