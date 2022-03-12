East China’s Shandong reports 159 local COVID-19 cases

JINAN – East China’s Shandong Province reported 159 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, and 406 asymptomatic carriers on Friday, the provincial health commission said on Saturday.

Of the new confirmed infections, 139 were reported in the city of Qingdao, including three who were identified as asymptomatic carriers before, and the others were registered in the cities of Weihai, Dezhou, Binzhou, Weifang, Yantai, and Zibo, it said.

On Friday, seven imported COVID-19 cases were also logged in the province.

