Xinhua Xinhua

12th Mar, 2022. 12:12 pm
East China’s Shandong reports 159 local COVID-19 cases

shandong
JINAN – East China’s Shandong Province reported 159 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, and 406 asymptomatic carriers on Friday, the provincial health commission said on Saturday.

Of the new confirmed infections, 139 were reported in the city of Qingdao, including three who were identified as asymptomatic carriers before, and the others were registered in the cities of Weihai, Dezhou, Binzhou, Weifang, Yantai, and Zibo, it said.

On Friday, seven imported COVID-19 cases were also logged in the province.

Read more: Chinese mainland reports 476 new local COVID-19 cases

As of Friday, there had been a total of 637 confirmed cases in Shandong, including 581 locally transmitted ones.

 

