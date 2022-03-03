Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Xinhua Xinhua

03rd Mar, 2022. 04:11 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Fiji confirms 138 COVID-19 related deaths in third wave

Xinhua Xinhua

03rd Mar, 2022. 04:11 pm
fiji
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

SUVA – Fiji has confirmed a total of 138 COVID-19 related deaths in the island nation’s third wave which began in January this year.

According to Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) on Thursday, the Ministry of Health said that of the 138 deaths, eight children died in the third wave. Seven of these children had significant pre-existing medical conditions while one child had no known underlying medical condition.

James Fong, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Health, said that an analysis of the total 138 deaths recorded in the third wave showed that while the central part of the country had the highest absolute number of deaths, the northern part of the country had the highest rate of death when adjusted for population.

He also confirmed that since the last update, Fiji has reported 62 new COVID-19 cases, of which, 55 new cases were recorded on Tuesday and seven new cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

Currently, there are 256 active cases of COVID-19 in the island nation but this does not include the Rapid Antigen Tests done by people at home or those that self-isolate and take necessary action based entirely on their symptoms.

Read more: Fiji sees increase in leptospirosis, dengue fever cases

On Thursday, the Fijian government also said in a statement that in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and Fiji’s stance on adapting to the new normal, the COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Taskforce (CRMT) continues to encourage adherence to COVID-Safe protocols for the safety of the Fijian population, and travelers to Fiji.

“While Fiji has a high level of vaccination, we continue to emphasize ventilation, masking, physical distancing, cough/sneeze etiquette, hand washing, and isolating from others if you have symptoms,” the government said.

In Fiji, 93.2 percent of adults have so far received both doses while 98.3 percent have at least received the first dose.

Fiji, with a population of around 900,000, has a total of 63,999 COVID-19 cases now with 834 deaths since March 2020.

 

Read More

4 hours ago
Spain's Covid death toll passes 100,000

MADRID: More than 100,000 people have died from Covid-19 in Spain, health...
4 hours ago
India records 6,561 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 42,945,160

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,945,160 on Thursday as...
5 hours ago
Malaysia reports 27,500 new COVID-19 infections, 115 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia reported 27,500 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight...
5 hours ago
South Korea reports 198,803 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL - South Korea reported 198,803 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight...
5 hours ago
New Zealand reports 23,183 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand recorded 23,183 new community cases of COVID-19 on...
5 hours ago
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll reaches 650,000

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil recorded 370 deaths related to COVID-19 in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Russia
4 mins ago
Russia’s Lavrov accuses West of fixating on ‘nuclear war’

MOSCOW - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday accused Western politicians...
Kacha Badam
5 mins ago
Watch Video: A little girl amazingly dances on Kacha Badam

The Bengali Kacha Badam song became one of the most popular Instagram...
blood pressure
10 mins ago
High blood pressure in adults likely to get determined before birth: Aussie research

SYDNEY - A research by the University of Western Australia (WA) revealed...
11 mins ago
Microsoft signs agreement with Sindh govt for digitalisation of education system

ISLAMABAD: Microsoft has signed an Educational Transformation Agreement (ETA) agreement with two...
Adsence Ad 300X600