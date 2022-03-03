Adsence Ads 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

03rd Mar, 2022. 11:48 am
India records 6,561 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 42,945,160

india covid
NEW DELHI – India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 42,945,160 on Thursday as 6,561 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, 142 deaths due to the pandemic since Wednesday morning took the total death toll to 514,388.

There are still 77,152 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a fall of 8,528 active cases during the past 24 hours. This was the 38th consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

Read more: India reports 7,554 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 42,353,620 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 14,947 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

 

