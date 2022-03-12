Adsence Ads 300X250
12th Mar, 2022. 12:03 pm
India reports 3,614 new COVID-19 cases

12th Mar, 2022. 12:03 pm
india
NEW DELHI – India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 42,987,875 on Saturday, as 3,614 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, as many as 89 deaths due to the pandemic were reported since Friday morning, taking the total death toll to 515,803.

There are still 40,559 active COVID-19 cases in the country as there was a fall of 1,660 active cases during the past 24 hours. This was the 47th consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

So far 42,431,513 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, out of which 5,185 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

 

