Xinhua Xinhua

07th Mar, 2022. 12:17 pm
India reports 4,362 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 42,967,315

india
NEW DELHI – India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 42,967,315 on Monday as 4,362 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, 66 deaths due to the pandemic since Sunday morning took the total death toll to 515,102.

There are still 54,118 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a fall of 5,324 active cases during the past 24 hours. This was the 42nd consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

Read more: India’s COVID-19 tally rises to 42,957,477 with 5,921 new cases

A total of 42,398,095 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 9,620 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

 

