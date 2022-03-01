India reports 6,915 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI – India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 42,931,045 on Tuesday with 6,915 new cases registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, 180 more deaths due to the pandemic since Monday morning took the total death toll to 514,023.

There are currently 92,472 active COVID-19 cases registered in the country, marking a fall of 10,129 in the number during the past 24 hours. This was the 36th consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

