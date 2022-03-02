Indonesia reports 40,920 new COVID-19 cases, 376 more deaths

JAKARTA – Indonesia on Wednesday confirmed 40,920 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total tally to 5,630,096, said the Ministry of Health.

According to the ministry, the death toll from COVID-19 in the country rose by 376 to 149,036, while 42,935 more people recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,944,237.

The Indonesian government is accelerating its national vaccination programs to curb the spread of the virus, and more than 190.97 million people in the Southeast Asian country have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while over 144.50 million have taken their second dose.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations in January last year after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

Aiming to fully vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country, the Indonesian government has administered over 345.70 million vaccine doses, including third booster jabs.