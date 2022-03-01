Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Xinhua Xinhua

01st Mar, 2022. 11:58 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Malaysia reports 23,100 new COVID-19 infections, 75 more deaths

Xinhua Xinhua

01st Mar, 2022. 11:58 am
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia recorded 23,100 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the total tally to 3,442,736, according to the health ministry.

The new infections included 298 imported cases and 22,802 local transmissions, showed data released on the ministry’s website.

A further 75 deaths were reported from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 32,749.

The ministry reported 30,624 new recoveries, bringing the total number of people cured and discharged to 3,116,564.

Read more: Malaysia reports 31,199 new COVID-19 cases in highest daily spike

There are 293,423 active cases currently registered in the Southeast Asian country, 361 of them in intensive care and 193 of them in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 115,202 vaccine doses were administered on Monday, and that 82.7 percent of the population have received at least one dose, while 78.9 percent are fully vaccinated and 44.9 percent have received their booster dose.

 

Read More

31 mins ago
Cuba records 5th consecutive day without COVID-19 deaths

HAVANA - Cuba saw no COVID-19 deaths for the fifth day in...
17 hours ago
Vietnam reports 94,385 new COVID-19 cases, total tally tops 3.4 mln

HANOI, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Vietnam logged a new daily record of...
21 hours ago
Amanda Bynes is planning to remove her conservatorship!

Amanda Bynes, an American actress, seeks to dissolve her nearly nine-year conservatorship....
5 days ago
Thailand reports record 23,557 new COVID-19 cases

BANGKOK - Thailand on Thursday reported a record daily increase of 23,557...
5 days ago
China's Suzhou reports one new confirmed COVID-19 case

NANJING - The eastern Chinese city of Suzhou in Jiangsu Province reported...
5 days ago
Philippines logs 1,745 new COVID-19 cases, death toll tops 56,000

MANILA - The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,745 new COVID-19...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

new zealand
3 mins ago
New Zealand’s Test crown teetering after South Africa defeat

New Zealand's hopes of defending their World Test Championship suffered a major...
south africa
12 mins ago
South Africa outsmart New Zealand to win by 198 runs, draw series

South Africa outwitted and outplayed New Zealand in a crushing 198-run second...
south korea
12 mins ago
S. Korea reports 138,993 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL - South Korea recorded 138,993 more COVID-19 cases as of midnight...
14 mins ago
Miftah, Ahsan Iqbal pick apart govt’s announcement to cut petrol, electricity prices

In response to the government’s slashing petrol and electricity prices, veteran Pakistan...
Adsence Ad 300X600