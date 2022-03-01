Malaysia reports 23,100 new COVID-19 infections, 75 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia recorded 23,100 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the total tally to 3,442,736, according to the health ministry.

The new infections included 298 imported cases and 22,802 local transmissions, showed data released on the ministry’s website.

A further 75 deaths were reported from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 32,749.

The ministry reported 30,624 new recoveries, bringing the total number of people cured and discharged to 3,116,564.

There are 293,423 active cases currently registered in the Southeast Asian country, 361 of them in intensive care and 193 of them in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 115,202 vaccine doses were administered on Monday, and that 82.7 percent of the population have received at least one dose, while 78.9 percent are fully vaccinated and 44.9 percent have received their booster dose.