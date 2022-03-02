Adsence Ads 300X250
02nd Mar, 2022. 12:11 pm
Malaysia reports 25,854 new COVID-19 infections, 78 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia reported 25,854 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 3,468,590, according to the health ministry.

There are 448 new imported cases, with 25,406 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry’s website showed.

A further 78 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 32,827.

The ministry reported 25,548 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 3,142,112.

There are 293,651 active cases, 374 are being held in intensive care and 213 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 101,038 vaccine doses administered on Tuesday alone and 82.8 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.9 percent have been fully vaccinated and 45.1 percent have received boosters.

 

