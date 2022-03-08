Adsence Ads 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

08th Mar, 2022. 01:28 pm
Malaysia reports 26,856 new COVID-19 infections, 77 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia reported 26,856 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Monday, bringing the national total to 3,649,463, according to the Health Ministry.

There are 211 new imported cases, with 26,645 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry’s website showed.

A further 77 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 33,305.

The ministry reported 30,726 new recoveries, bringing the total number of the cured and discharged to 3,311,854.

Read more: Malaysia reports 27,435 new COVID-19 infections, 55 more deaths

There are 304,304 active cases, 368 are being held in intensive care and 223 of them are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 63,739 vaccine doses administered on Monday alone and 83.2 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.9 percent are fully vaccinated and 46.1 percent have received boosters.

 

