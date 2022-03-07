Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Xinhua Xinhua

07th Mar, 2022. 12:11 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Malaysia reports 27,435 new COVID-19 infections, 55 more deaths

Xinhua Xinhua

07th Mar, 2022. 12:11 pm
malaysia
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia reported 27,435 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the total tally to 3,622,607, according to the health ministry.

Among them were 254 new imported cases and 27,181 local transmissions, data released on the ministry’s website showed.

A further 55 deaths have been reported from the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 33,228.

The ministry reported 30,335 new recoveries from COVID-19, bringing the total number of people cured and discharged to 3,281,128 in the Southeast Asian country.

Read more: Malaysia sees fresh high of 33,209 daily COVID-19 cases, 78 new deaths

There are 308,251 active cases, with 379 of them held in intensive care and 216 of them in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 57,106 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Sunday, and that 83.2 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.9 percent have been fully vaccinated and 46 percent have received booster shots.

 

Read More

35 mins ago
Pakistan registers 756 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Sunday registered 756 new COVID-19 cases and seven...
49 mins ago
Virus chaos pushes more expats to join Hong Kong exodus

HONG KONG: For the last eight years Mathilde and her family have...
2 days ago
South Korea reports 254,327 daily COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, March 5 - South Korea reported 254,327 new COVID-19 cases as...
2 days ago
Philippines logs 941 new COVID-19 cases, 109 more deaths

MANILA - The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 941 new COVID-19...
2 days ago
Pakistan confirms 796 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Friday confirmed 796 new COVID-19 cases and 10...
2 days ago
Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 11.21 mln: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA - The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

new zealand
8 mins ago
New Zealand reports 17,522 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand reported 17,522 new community cases of COVID-19 on...
new zealand
11 mins ago
Women’s CWC 2022: New Zealand thrased Bangladesh by 9 wickets

In a rain-affected match on Monday, New Zealand cruised to a nine-wicket...
mainland chinese
16 mins ago
Chinese mainland reports 214 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 214 locally transmitted COVID-19...
shaun tait
19 mins ago
Pak vs Aus: Shaun Tait to arrive in Pakistan on March 9

Former Australia pacer and newly appointed Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait will...
Adsence Ad 300X600