Xinhua Xinhua

03rd Mar, 2022. 11:38 am
Malaysia reports 27,500 new COVID-19 infections, 115 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia reported 27,500 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 3,496,090, according to the health ministry.

There are 428 new imported cases, with 27,072 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry’s website showed.

A further 115 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 32,942.

The ministry reported 27,557 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 3,169,669.

Among 293,479 active cases, 360 are being held in intensive care and 194 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

Read more: Malaysia reports 25,854 new COVID-19 infections, 78 more deaths

The country reported 97,534 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday alone, and 82.9 percent of the population have received at least one dose. 78.9 percent are fully vaccinated and 45.4 percent have received boosters.

 

