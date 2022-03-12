Adsence Ads 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

12th Mar, 2022. 11:53 am
Malaysia reports 32,800 new COVID-19 infections, 76 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia reported 32,800 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 3,774,786, according to the health ministry.

There were 541 new imported cases, with 32,259 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry’s website showed.

A further 76 deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 33,643.

The ministry reported 24,444 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 3,418,443.

There are 322,700 active cases, 380 are being held in intensive care and 231 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 58,326 vaccine doses administered on Friday alone and 83.5 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.9 percent are fully vaccinated and 46.7 percent have received boosters.

 

