Xinhua Xinhua

05th Mar, 2022. 12:28 pm
Malaysia sees fresh high of 33,209 daily COVID-19 cases, 78 new deaths

malaysia
KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia reported 33,209 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, the highest daily spike since the outbreak, bringing the national total to 3,561,766, according to the health ministry.

There are 441 new imported cases, with 32,768 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry’s website showed.

A further 78 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 33,106.

The ministry reported 26,352 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 3,223,650.

There are 305,010 active cases, 348 are being held in intensive care and 211 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported that 81,724 vaccine doses were administered on Friday alone and 83 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.9 percent are fully vaccinated and 45.8 percent have received boosters.

 

