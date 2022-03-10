Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Xinhua Xinhua

10th Mar, 2022. 12:41 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Mongolia adds 120 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Xinhua Xinhua

10th Mar, 2022. 12:41 pm
mongolia
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

ULAN BATOR – Mongolia reported 120 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 467,482, according to a release from its Ministry of Health on Thursday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the Asian country has risen to 2,105 after one more related death was reported in the past day, the ministry said.

Currently, 1,154 COVID-19 patients, including 80 pregnant women and 296 children, are hospitalized across the country, while 4,290 asymptomatic or mild patients are receiving home-based care.

Read more: Mongolia reports 161 new COVID-19 infections

So far, 66.8 percent of the country’s total population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while 1,027,253 people have received a third dose.

A total of 107,993 Mongolians have received a fourth dose, which the country started to administer on Jan. 7 on a voluntary basis.

 

Read More

1 hour ago
New Zealand's COVID-19 managed isolation facilities as 21,015 cases reported

WELLINGTON - Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) is beginning to scale down...
2 hours ago
Australia gains first access to mRNA vaccine production

SYDNEY - The University of Queensland (UQ) has entered into a partnership...
2 hours ago
Chinese mainland reports 402 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 402 locally transmitted COVID-19...
2 hours ago
COVID-19 public health restrictions being lifted in Canada

OTTAWA - COVID-19 public health restrictions, including mask mandates, will continue being...
2 hours ago
Pakistan registers 639 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday registered 639 new COVID-19 cases and four...
14 hours ago
First person with pig heart dies two months after transplant surgery

WASHINGTON: According to the hospital that performed the surgery, the first person...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

39 mins ago
Rashid says PTI to offer thanking prayers before parliament house on no-trust motion day

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said on the day...
south africa
47 mins ago
South Africa most unequal country in world: report

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa is the most unequal country in the world, with...
Bilawal aseefa drone
52 mins ago
Bilawal says drone hitting Aseefa wasn’t an accident but a message

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has demanded a probe...
australia
52 mins ago
Pak vs Aus: Australia to enter with two spinner in second Test

KARACHI: After Pakistan batted their seamers into the ground in the draw at...
Adsence Ad 300X600