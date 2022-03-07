New Zealand reports 17,522 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON – New Zealand reported 17,522 new community cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Among the new community infections, 7,639 were in the largest city Auckland. Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.

Currently there are 696 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals, including 13 people in intensive care units (ICU) or high dependency units (HDU), according to the ministry.

New Zealand reported a total of 239,535 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 192,492 cases identified in the past 10 days and not yet classified as recovered.

