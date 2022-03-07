Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Xinhua Xinhua

07th Mar, 2022. 12:04 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

New Zealand reports 17,522 new community cases of COVID-19

Xinhua Xinhua

07th Mar, 2022. 12:04 pm
new zealand
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

WELLINGTON – New Zealand reported 17,522 new community cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Among the new community infections, 7,639 were in the largest city Auckland. Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.

Currently there are 696 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals, including 13 people in intensive care units (ICU) or high dependency units (HDU), according to the ministry.

New Zealand reported a total of 239,535 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 192,492 cases identified in the past 10 days and not yet classified as recovered.

Read more: New Zealand reports 18,833 new community cases of COVID-19

New Zealand is currently at the highest Red settings under its COVID-19 Protection Framework. At Red settings, face masks become mandatory in many indoor environments and gatherings are limited to 100 people.

 

Read More

42 mins ago
Virus chaos pushes more expats to join Hong Kong exodus

HONG KONG: For the last eight years Mathilde and her family have...
2 days ago
South Korea reports 254,327 daily COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, March 5 - South Korea reported 254,327 new COVID-19 cases as...
2 days ago
Philippines logs 941 new COVID-19 cases, 109 more deaths

MANILA - The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 941 new COVID-19...
2 days ago
Pakistan confirms 796 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Friday confirmed 796 new COVID-19 cases and 10...
2 days ago
Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 11.21 mln: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA - The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached...
2 days ago
Cuba registers no COVID-19 deaths in past day

HAVANA - Cuba registered no deaths related to COVID-19 in the past...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

new zealand
3 mins ago
Women’s CWC 2022: New Zealand thrased Bangladesh by 9 wickets

In a rain-affected match on Monday, New Zealand cruised to a nine-wicket...
mainland chinese
9 mins ago
Chinese mainland reports 214 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 214 locally transmitted COVID-19...
shaun tait
11 mins ago
Pak vs Aus: Shaun Tait to arrive in Pakistan on March 9

Former Australia pacer and newly appointed Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait will...
israel
15 mins ago
Israel detects 1st polio case since 1989

JERUSALEM - The Israeli Ministry of Health on Sunday said it has...
Adsence Ad 300X600