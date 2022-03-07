New Zealand reports 17,522 new community cases of COVID-19
WELLINGTON – New Zealand reported 17,522 new community cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.
Among the new community infections, 7,639 were in the largest city Auckland. Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.
Currently there are 696 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals, including 13 people in intensive care units (ICU) or high dependency units (HDU), according to the ministry.
New Zealand reported a total of 239,535 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 192,492 cases identified in the past 10 days and not yet classified as recovered.
New Zealand is currently at the highest Red settings under its COVID-19 Protection Framework. At Red settings, face masks become mandatory in many indoor environments and gatherings are limited to 100 people.
