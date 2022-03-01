Adsence Ads 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

01st Mar, 2022. 11:39 am
New Zealand reports 19,566 new community cases of COVID-19

new zealand
WELLINGTON – New Zealand recorded 19,566 new community cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

A total of 12,530 cases were reported in the largest city Auckland. In addition, 22 new cases were detected at the New Zealand border.

Currently 373 COVID-19 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, with nine of them in the intensive care unit.

New Zealand has reported 118,337 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 99,859 active community cases which have been identified in the past 21 days and not yet classified as recovered, the ministry said.

New Zealand officially re-opened its borders on Monday, lifting the COVID-19 border restrictions after two years.

Read more: New Zealand reports 6,137 new community cases of COVID-19

Monday’s border reopening is the first stage of New Zealand’s five-step reconnecting plan, which allows fully vaccinated Kiwis and other current eligible travelers from Australia to enter the country without the need for managed isolation.

Travelers will still be required to be tested. If anyone returns a positive result, they will be required to report it and isolate for the same period of 10 days as a community case, according to COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins.

The country is at the highest Red settings under its COVID-19 Protection Framework. At Red settings, face masks become mandatory in many indoor environments and gatherings are limited to 100 people.

 

