Xinhua Xinhua

08th Mar, 2022. 10:57 am
New Zealand reports 23,894 new community cases of COVID-19

new zealand
WELLINGTON – New Zealand reported 23,894 new community cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Among the new community infections, 9,881 were in the largest city Auckland. Nineteen new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the NZ border, said the ministry.

Currently there are 757 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals, including 16 people in intensive care units or high dependency units, according to the ministry.

NZ has reported 263,448 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Read more: New Zealand reports 17,522 new community cases of COVID-19

New Zealand is currently at the highest Red settings under its COVID-19 Protection Framework. At Red settings, face masks become mandatory in many indoor environments and gatherings are limited to 100 people.

 

