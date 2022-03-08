New Zealand reports 23,894 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON – New Zealand reported 23,894 new community cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Among the new community infections, 9,881 were in the largest city Auckland. Nineteen new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the NZ border, said the ministry.

Currently there are 757 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals, including 16 people in intensive care units or high dependency units, according to the ministry.

NZ has reported 263,448 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

