Xinhua

02nd Mar, 2022. 12:31 pm
Pakistan confirms 765 new COVID-19 cases, 22 more deaths

Xinhua

02nd Mar, 2022. 12:31 pm
pakistan
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Tuesday confirmed 765 new COVID-19 cases and 22 more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

The NCOC, the country’s department leading the campaign against the pandemic, said the total tally has increased to 1,510,986 cases, including 1,445,245 recoveries.

The number of active cases has dropped to 35,523 in the country, including 981 patients in critical condition.

According to the NCOC data, 22 more people died from COVID-19 in Pakistan on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 30,218.

Read more: Pakistan reports 861 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths

Pakistan’s southern Sindh province is the most affected region in terms of the number of cases, with 568,635 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 501,758 cases so far.

 

