Pakistan confirms 765 new COVID-19 cases, 22 more deaths

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Tuesday confirmed 765 new COVID-19 cases and 22 more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

The NCOC, the country’s department leading the campaign against the pandemic, said the total tally has increased to 1,510,986 cases, including 1,445,245 recoveries.

The number of active cases has dropped to 35,523 in the country, including 981 patients in critical condition.

Statistics 2 Mar 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 34,296

Positive Cases: 765

Positivity %: 2.23%

Deaths :22

Patients on Critical Care: 981 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 2, 2022

According to the NCOC data, 22 more people died from COVID-19 in Pakistan on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 30,218.

