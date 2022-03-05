Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Xinhua Xinhua

05th Mar, 2022. 04:00 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Pakistan confirms 796 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Xinhua Xinhua

05th Mar, 2022. 04:00 pm
pakistan
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Friday confirmed 796 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Saturday.

The NCOC said that the overall tally has risen to 1,513,503 cases, including 1,453,496 recoveries.

The number of active cases has dropped to 29,749 in the country, including 842 patients in critical condition.

According to the NCOC data, 10 more people died from the pandemic on Friday, bringing the death toll to 30,258.

Read more: Pakistan reports 861 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths

Pakistan’s southern Sindh province is the most affected region in terms of the number of cases, with 569,637 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 502,455 cases so far.

 

Read More

5 hours ago
Cuba registers no COVID-19 deaths in past day

HAVANA - Cuba registered no deaths related to COVID-19 in the past...
5 hours ago
Chile reports 23,132 COVID-19 cases, 126 deaths in one day

SANTIAGO - Chile reported 23,132 COVID-19 infections and 126 deaths related to...
5 hours ago
New Zealand reports 18,833 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand reported 18,833 new community cases of COVID-19 on...
5 hours ago
Malaysia sees fresh high of 33,209 daily COVID-19 cases, 78 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia reported 33,209 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight...
6 hours ago
Chinese mainland reports 102 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 102 locally transmitted COVID-19...
6 hours ago
India's COVID-19 tally rises to 42,957,477 with 5,921 new cases

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,957,477 on Saturday with...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Alizeh Shah
6 mins ago
Throwback: Alizeh Shah’s latest dance video goes viral on the internet

Alizeh Shah has always been a well-known figure in the Lollywood industry....
Garena free Fire Redeem Codes 05 March 2022
7 mins ago
Garena free Fire Redeem Codes 5 March 2022

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: Today, 05 March 2022, you can get...
UAE Dirham to PKR
10 mins ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 5th March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.400...
Gold Rate In SAR: To Gold Rate In Saudi Arabia
12 mins ago
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 5th March 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 5th March 2022) 24k...
Adsence Ad 300X600