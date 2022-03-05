Pakistan confirms 796 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Friday confirmed 796 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Saturday.

The NCOC said that the overall tally has risen to 1,513,503 cases, including 1,453,496 recoveries.

The number of active cases has dropped to 29,749 in the country, including 842 patients in critical condition.

Statistics 5 Mar 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 37,785

Positive Cases: 796

Positivity %: 2.10%

Deaths :10

Patients on Critical Care: 842 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 5, 2022

According to the NCOC data, 10 more people died from the pandemic on Friday, bringing the death toll to 30,258.

Read more: Pakistan reports 861 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths