Pakistan records daily lowest cases in two months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s daily new COVID-19 cases have dropped below 500 after more than two months, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Tuesday.

The data from the NCOC showed that the country registered 378 cases on Tuesday, the first time since Dec. 29, 2021, when 482 patients were confirmed.

Statistics 8 Mar 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 29,216

Positive Cases: 378

Positivity %: 1.29%

Deaths :9

Patients on Critical Care: 778 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 8, 2022

According to the NCOC, the country’s overall tally of COVID-19 cases has risen to 1,515,392, including 1,455,765 recoveries.

The number of active cases has dropped to 29,346 in the country, including 778 in critical condition.

