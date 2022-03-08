Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 12:54 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Pakistan records daily lowest cases in two months

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 12:54 pm
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s daily new COVID-19 cases have dropped below 500 after more than two months, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Tuesday.

The data from the NCOC showed that the country registered 378 cases on Tuesday, the first time since Dec. 29, 2021, when 482 patients were confirmed.

According to the NCOC, the country’s overall tally of COVID-19 cases has risen to 1,515,392, including 1,455,765 recoveries.

The number of active cases has dropped to 29,346 in the country, including 778 in critical condition.

Read more: Pakistan registers 756 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

According to the NCOC data, nine more people died from COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 30,281.

 

Read More

1 hour ago
COVID-19 unlikely to be eradicated soon though new cases drop: experts

WASHINGTON - COVID-19 is unlikely to be eradicated any time soon, and...
2 hours ago
Cuba reports 548 more daily COVID-19 cases

HAVANA - Cuba reported 548 COVID-19 infections and one death in the...
2 hours ago
Chile registers 13,820 new daily COVID-19 cases

SANTIAGO - Chile registered 13,820 COVID-19 infections and 149 deaths from the...
2 hours ago
New Zealand reports 23,894 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand reported 23,894 new community cases of COVID-19 on...
15 hours ago
COVID-19 control top priority for Hong Kong: vice premier

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The top priority for the Hong Kong...
20 hours ago
Philippines logs 6,297 new COVID-19 cases in week

MANILA - The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported a total of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

3 mins ago
PM Imran to arrive Karachi tomorrow, to visit MQM-P’s Bahadurabad office

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to meet the top leadership...
pakistan
20 mins ago
Pakistan 76-0 at lunch as Australia Test heads for draw

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan's first home Test against Australia in nearly a quarter of...
south korea
21 mins ago
South Korea reports 202,721 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL - South Korea reported 202,721 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight...
SBP
33 mins ago
State Bank unveils Asaan Digital Accounts

KARACHI: To celebrate the journey of women’s financial inclusion in Pakistan, the...
Adsence Ad 300X600