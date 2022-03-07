Pakistan registers 756 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Sunday registered 756 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Monday.

The NCOC said that the total tally of COVID-19 cases has risen to 1,515,014, including 1,455,162 recoveries.

The number of active cases has dropped to 29,580 in the Asian country, including 826 patients in critical condition.

Statistics 7 Mar 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 37,518

Positive Cases: 756

Positivity %: 2.01%

Deaths :7

Patients on Critical Care: 826 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 7, 2022

According to the NCOC data, seven more people died from COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 30,272.

Pakistan’s southern Sindh province is the most affected region in terms of the number of cases, with 570,261 infections in total, followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 502,844 cases.

