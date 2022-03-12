Pakistan reports 571 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Friday reported 571 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Saturday.
The NCOC said that the country’s overall tally of COVID-19 cases has risen to 1,518,083, including 1,469,930 recoveries.
Statistics 12 Mar 22:
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 36,885
Positive Cases: 571
Positivity %: 1.54%
Deaths :6
Patients on Critical Care: 641
— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 12, 2022
There are 17,849 active cases in the country, including 641 patients in critical condition.
According to the NCOC data, six more people died from COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the death toll to 30,304.
Pakistan’s southern Sindh province is the most affected region in terms of the number of cases, with 571,548 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 503,590 cases so far.
