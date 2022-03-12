Adsence Ads 300X250
12th Mar, 2022. 10:54 am
Pakistan reports 571 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

12th Mar, 2022. 10:54 am
pakistan
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Friday reported 571 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Saturday.

The NCOC said that the country’s overall tally of COVID-19 cases has risen to 1,518,083, including 1,469,930 recoveries.

There are 17,849 active cases in the country, including 641 patients in critical condition.

According to the NCOC data, six more people died from COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the death toll to 30,304.

Read more: Pakistan registers 639 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Pakistan’s southern Sindh province is the most affected region in terms of the number of cases, with 571,548 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 503,590 cases so far.

 

