Pakistan reports 571 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Friday reported 571 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Saturday.

The NCOC said that the country’s overall tally of COVID-19 cases has risen to 1,518,083, including 1,469,930 recoveries.

Statistics 12 Mar 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 36,885

Positive Cases: 571

Positivity %: 1.54%

Deaths :6

Patients on Critical Care: 641 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 12, 2022

There are 17,849 active cases in the country, including 641 patients in critical condition.

According to the NCOC data, six more people died from COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the death toll to 30,304.

Read more: Pakistan registers 639 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths