Pakistan reports 861 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Monday recorded 861 new COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Tuesday.

The NCOC said the total tally has surged to 1,510,221 cases, including 1,442,938 recoveries.

There are currently 37,087 active cases in the country including 988 patients in critical condition.

Statistics 1 Mar 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 37,566

Positive Cases: 861

Positivity %: 2.29%

Deaths :18

Patients on Critical Care: 988 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 1, 2022

According to the NCOC data, 18 more people died from COVID-19 in Pakistan, bringing the death toll to 30,196.

