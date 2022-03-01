Adsence Ads 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

01st Mar, 2022. 12:49 pm
Pakistan reports 861 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths

pakistan
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Monday recorded 861 new COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Tuesday.

The NCOC said the total tally has surged to 1,510,221 cases, including 1,442,938 recoveries.

There are currently 37,087 active cases in the country including 988 patients in critical condition.

According to the NCOC data, 18 more people died from COVID-19 in Pakistan, bringing the death toll to 30,196.

Read more: Pakistan records 1,360 new COVID-19 cases, 31 more deaths

Pakistan’s southern Sindh province is the most affected region in terms of the number of cases, with 568,277 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 501,544 cases so far.

 

