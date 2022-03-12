Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Xinhua Xinhua

12th Mar, 2022. 11:10 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine risk of Omicron infection among children: CDC

Xinhua Xinhua

12th Mar, 2022. 11:10 am
pfizer-biontech
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

WASHINGTON – Two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine greatly reduced the risk of Omicron infection among children aged 5 to 15, according to a study published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday.

Children and adolescents aged 5 to 15 were tested for SARS-CoV-2 weekly, irrespective of symptoms, during July 2021 to February 2022, according to the CDC.

Approximately one half of Omicron infections in unvaccinated children and adolescents were asymptomatic, according to the CDC.

Read more: Pfizer seeks US approval of Covid vaccine for children under 5

Two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine reduced the risk of Omicron infection by 31 percent among children aged 5 to 11, and by 59 percent among adolescents aged 12 to 15, according to the CDC study.

The Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA COVID-19 vaccine was recommended by CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices for adolescents aged 12 to 15 on May 12 last year, and for children aged 5 to 11 years on Nov. 2.

 

Read More

2 days ago
Skin cancer cases on rise in Australia

SYDNEY - More than two out of three Australians will need skin...
2 days ago
Ukraine, Russia make 'no progress' on ceasefire at Turkey talks

ANTALYA, Turkey - Ukraine and Russia made no pogress towards agreeing a ceasefire after...
2 days ago
29 people die of leptospirosis in Fiji

SUVA - Fiji has recorded 991 cases of leptospirosis with 29 deaths...
2 days ago
Samoa reports four new COVID-19 cases

SUVA - Samoa reported on Thursday four new COVID-19 positive cases in...
2 days ago
Malaysia reports 30,246 new COVID-19 infections, 113 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia reported 30,246 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight...
2 days ago
South Korea reports 327,549 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL - South Korea reported 327,549 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

12 mins ago
Aamir Liaquat fears many PTI members will be in parliament on no-trust motion day

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) member of National Assembly Aamir Liaquat...
pakistan
20 mins ago
Pakistan reports 571 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Friday reported 571 new COVID-19 cases and six...
53 mins ago
President emphasises to facilitate foreigners to invest in Pakistan’s IT, communication sector

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has underscored the need of facilitating foreign...
58 mins ago
40 billion rupees dispersed among youth as business loans: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad...
Adsence Ad 300X600