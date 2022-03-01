Adsence Ads 300X250
01st Mar, 2022. 03:27 pm
Philippines logs 1,067 new COVID-19 cases

01st Mar, 2022. 03:27 pm
philippines
MANILA – The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,067 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,663,059.

The death toll remains at 56,451 as the DOH reported zero death from COVID-19 complications.

The DOH has reported under 2,000 new cases since Feb. 19 as the Omicron wave, which peaked in mid-January, ebbed.

Read more: Philippines logs 1,745 new COVID-19 cases, death toll tops 56,000

The Philippines has seen four COVID-19 waves since 2020. The country reported the highest single-day tally on Jan. 15 this year, with 39,004 new cases.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested over 26 million people.

 

