Adsence Ad 160X600
Philippines logs 1,067 new COVID-19 cases
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250
MANILA – The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,067 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,663,059.
The death toll remains at 56,451 as the DOH reported zero death from COVID-19 complications.
The DOH has reported under 2,000 new cases since Feb. 19 as the Omicron wave, which peaked in mid-January, ebbed.
Read more: Philippines logs 1,745 new COVID-19 cases, death toll tops 56,000
The Philippines has seen four COVID-19 waves since 2020. The country reported the highest single-day tally on Jan. 15 this year, with 39,004 new cases.
The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested over 26 million people.
Download BOL News App for latest news