Xinhua

05th Mar, 2022. 04:07 pm
Philippines logs 941 new COVID-19 cases, 109 more deaths

Xinhua

05th Mar, 2022. 04:07 pm
MANILA – The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) reported 941 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,666,678.

The DOH said 109 more people died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country’s death toll to 56,879. The number of active cases dropped further to 49,374.

The DOH has reported under 1,000 new cases for four straight days as the Omicron wave, which peaked in mid-January, ebbed. The Philippines reported the highest single-day tally on Jan. 15 this year, with 39,004 new cases.

The Philippines, which has a population of around 110 million, has tested over 26.6 million people since the outbreak in 2020.

 

