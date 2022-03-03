Adsence Ads 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

03rd Mar, 2022. 03:43 pm
Philippines logs 989 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 3,664,905

philippines covid cases
MANILA – The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) reported 989 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,664,905.

The DOH said 34 more people died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country’s death toll to 56,538 with five testing laboratories failing to submit data. Of the 34 deaths, the DOH noted that 14 died this year and the rest in 2021 and 2020.

The number of patients ill with the highly contagious disease declined to 50,458 from Wednesday’s 50,827. The country’s positivity rate dropped to 4.5 percent from 4.7 percent in the previous day.

The DOH has reported under 1,000 cases for the second straight days as the Omicron wave, which peaked in mid-January, ebbed.

Read more: Philippines logs 866 new COVID-19 cases, shifts daily bulletin to weekly

The Philippines has seen four COVID-19 waves since 2020. The country reported the highest single-day tally on Jan. 15, with 39,004 new cases.

The Philippines, with a population of around 110 million, has tested over 26 million people.

 

