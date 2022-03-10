Adsence Ads 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

10th Mar, 2022. 03:06 pm
Samoa reports four new COVID-19 cases

samoa
SUVA – Samoa reported on Thursday four new COVID-19 positive cases in quarantine, bringing to 12 the total number of infections from a flight that arrived in the Pacific island country from New Zealand on Sunday.

According to the newspaper Samoa Observer, Samoa’s National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC) confirmed on Thursday that the four new positive cases were found after the second round of COVID-19 tests were conducted later Wednesday.

The four cases were transferred to the managed isolation ward located in Moto’otua, Apia, the capital of Samoa on Wednesday night, the NEOC said, adding that all the new cases were well and remained asymptomatic.

The repatriation flight on Sunday from Auckland, New Zealand brought in 172 passengers, and the first eight positive cases of COVID-19 from the flight were announced by Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa earlier this week.

While stressing that there is still no evidence of community transmission and that Samoa remains at Alert Level 1, the NEOC urged the public to wear face masks, practice two-meter social distancing as well as wash their hands regularly.

 

