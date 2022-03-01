Singapore reports 13,544 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE – Singapore reported 13,544 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total tally to 724,424.

Of the new cases, 1,973 cases were detected through PC+R (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 11,571 through ARTs (antigen rapid tests), according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 1,907 were local transmissions and 66 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 11,543 local transmissions and 28 imported cases.

Read more: Singapore reports 4,498 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 1,649 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 49 cases in intensive care units.

Twelve more patients have died from complications due to COVID-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 1,019, the ministry said.