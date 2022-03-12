Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Xinhua Xinhua

12th Mar, 2022. 12:22 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

South Korea reports record high of 383,665 daily COVID-19 cases

Xinhua Xinhua

12th Mar, 2022. 12:22 pm
south korea
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

SEOUL – South Korea reported a record high of 383,665 daily COVID-19 cases as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 6,206,277, the health authorities said Saturday.

The daily caseload was sharply up from 282,983 in the previous day, surpassing the previous high of 342,433 tallied on Wednesday, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The recent resurgence was driven by infections in the Seoul metropolitan area amid the Omicron variant spread.

Of the new cases, 80,437 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 107,941 and 23,735 respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 171,477, or 44.7 percent of the total local transmission.

Read more: South Korea reports 327,549 new COVID-19 cases

Among the new cases, 75 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 30,206.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 1,066, down 50 from the previous day.

A total of 269 more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 10,144. The total fatality rate was 0.16 percent.

The country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 44,903,107 people, or 87.5 percent of the total population, and the number of fully inoculated people was 44,428,431, or 86.6 percent of the population.

The number of those who received booster jabs was 32,064,014 people, or 62.5 percent of the population.

 

Read More

38 mins ago
Chinese mainland reports 476 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 476 locally transmitted COVID-19...
48 mins ago
COVID-19 cases surge after Ireland lifts mask mandate

DUBLIN - The daily number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ireland has...
57 mins ago
Italy's COVID-19 case count rises again

ROME - Reversing a trend of several weeks of improvement, Italy's COVID-19...
1 hour ago
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine risk of Omicron infection among children: CDC

WASHINGTON - Two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine greatly reduced the risk...
1 hour ago
Pakistan reports 571 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Friday reported 571 new COVID-19 cases and six...
2 days ago
Actor Stanley Tucci opens up on his struggle with Cancer

Following his victorious battle with cancer, actor Stanley Tucci considers himself extremely...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

shandong
10 mins ago
East China’s Shandong reports 159 local COVID-19 cases

JINAN - East China's Shandong Province reported 159 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases,...
india
19 mins ago
India reports 3,614 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,987,875 on Saturday, as...
Noor mukadam
25 mins ago
Appeal filed in IHC against acquittal of nine suspects in Noor Mukadam case

ISLAMABAD: An appeal has been filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC)...
25 mins ago
Opposition’s no-confidence motion has caused political rifts: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry criticized the opposition parties on...
Adsence Ad 300X600