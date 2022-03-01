Adsence Ad 160X600
Taiwan reports 44 new COVID-19 cases
TAIPEI – Taiwan reported 44 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including four locally transmitted infections and 40 imported ones, the island’s disease monitoring agency said.
The new local infections, three in Taoyuan and one in Taipei, are all related to previously reported cases, it said.
To date, Taiwan has reported 20,533 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 15,439 were local infections.
