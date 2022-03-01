Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

AFP News Agency

01st Mar, 2022. 05:01 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Valneva wins first Covid-19 vaccine approval

AFP News Agency

01st Mar, 2022. 05:01 pm
valneva
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

PARIS: French-Austrian biotech firm Valneva on Tuesday said its Covid-19 vaccine received emergency authorisation for use in Bahrain, the first approval for its jab.

Valneva committed to supplying the Gulf kingdom with one million doses in an advance purchase agreement last year and plans to deliver the first batches at the end of March.

The jab, which uses the traditional technology of inactivated virus, “will offer an alternative vaccine to the Bahraini population and medical community”, said Valneva president Thomas Lingelbach.

Bahrain has reported more than 1,400 Covid-related deaths and cases exceed 500,000. More than 70 percent of the population has received at least one vaccine dose.

Read more: New Zealand approves 3rd COVID-19 vaccine Novavax

Valneva says it remains “determined” to gain further authorisation for the VLA2001 jab. It hopes to receive conditional approval for use in the European Union by the end of March.

The company has agreed with the European Commission to supply the bloc with up to 60 million doses by 2023.

Read More

6 hours ago
Pakistan reports 861 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Monday recorded 861 new COVID-19 cases and 18...
6 hours ago
China could eventually 'co-exist' with Covid: top scientist

BEIJING: China could move away from its zero-Covid strategy "in the near...
6 hours ago
Singapore reports 13,544 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE - Singapore reported 13,544 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday,...
7 hours ago
New Zealand approves 3rd COVID-19 vaccine Novavax

WELLINGTON - New Zealanders will soon be able to access a third...
7 hours ago
India reports 6,915 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,931,045 on Tuesday with...
7 hours ago
Malaysia reports 23,100 new COVID-19 infections, 75 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia recorded 23,100 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Nida Yasir trolled for making fun of Hijab on her morning show
25 seconds ago
Nida Yasir trolled for making fun of Hijab on her morning show

With recent protests against the ridicule of the hijab, a clip from...
Imran Abbas
59 seconds ago
Imran Abbas and Alka Yagnik enjoy a musical reunion in Dubai (VIDEO)

Imran Abbas, a Pakistani heartthrob, and Alka Yagnik, a veteran Bollywood singer, have a great friendship bond that has won hearts in Pakistan...
Milk price in Karachi
3 mins ago
Milk price in Karachi increased by Rs10/ litre to Rs 150

Milk price in Karachi has been increased by Rs10 per litre without...
5 mins ago
Shilpa Shetty announces her next film Sukhee, see the poster

Shilpa Shetty Kundra revealed her next flick Sukhee on her Instagram page....
Adsence Ad 300X600