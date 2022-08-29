Amitabh Bachchan updates his blog on his struggles yet again

The deadly COVID 19 virus is ones again got to Amitabh Bachchan.

While he is making progress, he worries about returning to normalcy and his regular job after his seclusion is finished.

Amitabh wrote on his blog about how he was thinking about his current circumstance.

Advertisement

The deadly COVID 19 virus is ones again got to Amitabh Bachchan. For the second time, the actor tested positive. While he is making progress, he worries about returning to normalcy and his regular job after his seclusion is finished.

Also Read Amitabh Bachchan cleans his bathroom after COVID-19 diagnosis Amitabh Bachchan wrote a new post on his blog to let his...

Big B wrote on his blog about how he was thinking about his current circumstance. He said, “The days have been spent in isolation .. and isolation develops a routine of its own which differs from the regular work days. The human is a most adjustable being and rapidly adjusts to circumstances .. well, most of the times”.

He further added, “Having adjusted to the isolatored being .. when the routine of work begins the apprehensions shall obviously take over .. will it be the same conditions .. will I be able to do it .. will there be shortfalls .. how shall it be addressed .. will the work place be tolerant to my shortcomings ..and many more such”.

Also Read Amitabh Bachchan talks about recovering from Covid-19 in isolation Since Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week, he is...

On a closing note he added, “Before the night is out I shall learn a few more .. and more importantly ..remember ..remember ..remember ..remember to lock the doors on the floor .. to put out the lights .. to put out the candles if they bring the factor of enhanced aroma .. to get all the medications in ..and ..to communicate to the dearest EF .. my love.”