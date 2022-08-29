Amitabh Bachchan updates his blog on his struggles yet again

Amitabh Bachchan cleans his bathroom after COVID-19 diagnosis
Amitabh Bachchan wrote a new post on his blog to let his...
The deadly COVID 19 virus is ones again got to Amitabh Bachchan. For the second time, the actor tested positive. While he is making progress, he worries about returning to normalcy and his regular job after his seclusion is finished.
He further added, “Having adjusted to the isolatored being .. when the routine of work begins the apprehensions shall obviously take over .. will it be the same conditions .. will I be able to do it .. will there be shortfalls .. how shall it be addressed .. will the work place be tolerant to my shortcomings ..and many more such”.
On a closing note he added, “Before the night is out I shall learn a few more .. and more importantly ..remember ..remember ..remember ..remember to lock the doors on the floor .. to put out the lights .. to put out the candles if they bring the factor of enhanced aroma .. to get all the medications in ..and ..to communicate to the dearest EF .. my love.”
