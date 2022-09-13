115 new dengue cases were registered in the past 24 hours in Karachi

KARACHI: A sharp spike was witnessed in dengue cases in Karachi as 115 new cases were registered in the past 24 hours.

As per a report issued by Sindh Health Department, the number of dengue cases in the metropolitan city has been soaring again.

Sindh Health department said that 125 cases were reported across Sindh in the last 24 hours of which 115 were from Karachi.

The Sindh Health Department said that the most affected by dengue is Eastern District, 35 cases have been reported there, while 32 cases have been reported in Central District, 21 in South District, 17 in Korangi District, 4 in Malir District, 3 in Western District and 3 in Kemari.

It also said that 1,066 cases have been reported in Karachi since September 1, while 3,667 cases have been reported across Sindh.

The Sindh Health Department further informed that 9 people have lost their lives in Sindh so far due to dengue.

Protection from Dengue

Dengue fever is the most rapidly transmitted mosquito-borne disease worldwide and is caused by 4 types of dengue virus.

To prevent the disease, it is important not to allow water to accumulate anywhere and the use of mosquito repellents is a must.

The use of mosquito nets is also crucial because once infected, the virus can take up to two to three weeks to clear from the body.

