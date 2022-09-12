Dengue cases on rise in Pakistan, sharp increase in Karachi

Dengue cases are on the rise in Pakistan

113 cases have been reported in Sindh, of which 107 are from Karachi

31 more people have been affected by dengue in Rawalpindi

KARACHI: The recent rains and floods across Pakistan have wreaked havoc in the country and many diseases including dengue are on the rise, reported BOL News on Monday.

As per details, dengue cases have been soaring across the country including Karachi which has been braving the most cases in the past many days.

In the last 24 hours, 113 cases have been reported in Sindh, of which 107 are from Karachi. The Eastern district is the most affected with 38 cases and 2 people have lost their lives due to dengue in the province.

On the other hand, 31 more people have been affected by dengue in Rawalpindi, according to the health department, the number of patients has reached 874 this year while one person has lost his life.

105 new cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. So far 4 people have died of dengue in the province. The number of dengue patients in Lahore continues to increase.

It is pertinent to mention here that the stagnant water after the recent rains have caused a sharp rise in cases due to the sudden incursion of mosquitoes in the city.

