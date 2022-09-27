Dengue Upsurge: Positive cases are increasing across country

In the last 24 hours, 398 cases of dengue were reported in Sindh whereas, 330 patients alone were from Karachi

KARACHI: Dengue Upsurge in the country, in the last 24 hours, 398 cases of dengue were reported in Sindh whereas, 330 patients alone were from Karachi, according to the data shared by the Department of Healthy Sindh.

The Sindh Health Department says that 142 cases have been reported in Central District, 67 in Eastern District, 34 in Korangi District, 27 in Western District, 25 in Southern District, 23 in Malir District, and 12 in Kemari.

The Sindh Health Department said that 32 people had lost their lives due to dengue in Karachi and 1 person in Hyderabad this year.

Sindh Health Department further says that in the Dengue Upsurge, 8,349 cases have been reported across Sindh this year.

DENGUE UPSURGE IN KPK

On the other hand, dengue attacks are also continuing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), 313 more dengue cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The health department says that in the last 24 hours, 156 cases have been reported from Peshawar, 92 from Mardan, 21 from Charsadda, and 20 from Swabi.

The health department said that the number of active cases across the province had reached 1,438, while the total number of patients across the province has reached 6,958.

The health department further says that dengue fever has killed 7 people across KPK.