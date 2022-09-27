Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Health
  • Dengue Upsurge: Positive cases are increasing across country
Dengue Upsurge: Positive cases are increasing across country

Dengue Upsurge: Positive cases are increasing across country

Articles
Advertisement
Dengue Upsurge: Positive cases are increasing across country

Dengue Upsurge: Positive cases are increasing across country

Advertisement
  • In the last 24 hours, 398 cases of dengue were reported in Sindh whereas, 330 patients alone were from Karachi
  • The Sindh Health Department said that 32 people had lost their lives due to dengue in Karachi and 1 person in Hyderabad this year
  • On the other hand, dengue attacks are also continuing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), 313 more dengue cases have been reported in the last 24 hours
Advertisement

KARACHI: Dengue Upsurge in the country, in the last 24 hours, 398 cases of dengue were reported in Sindh whereas, 330 patients alone were from Karachi, according to the data shared by the Department of Healthy Sindh.

The Sindh Health Department says that 142 cases have been reported in Central District, 67 in Eastern District, 34 in Korangi District, 27 in Western District, 25 in Southern District, 23 in Malir District, and 12 in Kemari.

The Sindh Health Department said that 32 people had lost their lives due to dengue in Karachi and 1 person in Hyderabad this year.

Sindh Health Department further says that in the Dengue Upsurge, 8,349 cases have been reported across Sindh this year.

 

Advertisement

DENGUE UPSURGE IN KPK

On the other hand, dengue attacks are also continuing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), 313 more dengue cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The health department says that in the last 24 hours, 156 cases have been reported from Peshawar, 92 from Mardan, 21 from Charsadda, and 20 from Swabi.

The health department said that the number of active cases across the province had reached 1,438, while the total number of patients across the province has reached 6,958.

Also Read

Dengue claims two more lives in Karachi, deaths toll rises to 33
Dengue claims two more lives in Karachi, deaths toll rises to 33

A total 33 people lost their lives in Karachi so far out...

The health department further says that dengue fever has killed 7 people across KPK.

Advertisement

 

 

Catch all the Health News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Azra Pechuho says new covid variant is not deadly
Azra Pechuho says new covid variant is not deadly
Strep-A killed 30 children in the UK since mid-September
Strep-A killed 30 children in the UK since mid-September
Marion Biotech: Uzbekistan links Indian cough medicine to infant fatalities
Marion Biotech: Uzbekistan links Indian cough medicine to infant fatalities
Covid resurge: Screening at airports to resume
Covid resurge: Screening at airports to resume
IUB become first “Hepatitis Free University”
IUB become first “Hepatitis Free University”
Lahore ranks 4th most polluted city of the world
Lahore ranks 4th most polluted city of the world
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story